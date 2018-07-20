Evènement

Graph-based Learning and Graph Mining

Venez assister au workshop de deux jours sur le thème "Graph-based Learning and Graph Mining", qui aura lieu au centre Inria de Lille du 16 au 17 Juin 2016. Date : 16/06/2016 au 17/06/2016

16/06/2016 au 17/06/2016 Lieu : Inria Lille - Nord Europe (Building "B", "Amphithéâtre"), Parc scientifique de la Haute Borne : 40, avenue Halley - 59650 Villeneuve d'Ascq

Ce workshop présentera des conférences axées autour du Machine Learning et Data Mining on Networked Data. Il permettra ainsi aux membres de la communauté scientifique travaillant sur cette thématique d'échanger autour de ces sujets de recherche. Il est organisé par l'équipe-projet Magnet (commune avec le CNRS, l’Université Lille 3 et l'Université Lille1*) du centre Inria de Lille.

Programme des interventions

Le 16 juin, de 14h à 18h

-Claudio Gentile (University of Insubria - Varese, Italy), "Delay and Cooperation in Nonstochastic Bandits".

-Mark Herbster (University College London), "Online Learning over Graphs : a Retrospective and Open Problems".

-Géraud Le Falher (Inria Lille - Nord Europe, France), "Edge Sign Prediction in Social Networks".

-Paul Vanhaesebrouck (Inria Lille - Nord Europe, France), "Decentralized Learning of Local Models".

-Stephen Pasteris (University College London), TBA.

Le 17 juin, de 14h à 18h

-Nikolaj Tatti (Aalto University - Helsinki, Finland), "Efficiently Discovering Hierarchies in Directed Graphs".

-Michal Valko (Inria Lille - Nord Europe, France), "Faster Graph Bandit Learning using Information about the Neighbors".

-Jan Ramon (Inria Lille - Nord Europe, France), "Bounds for Learning from Evolutionary-Related Data in the Realizable Case".

-Pierre Dellenbach (Inria Lille - Nord Europe, France), "A Decentralized Protocol for Private Machine Learning over Highly Distributed Data".

-Massimiliano Pontil (Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia - Genoa, Italy & University College London), TBC.

Évènement gratuit, sans inscription nécessaire.

* au sein de l'UMR 9189 CNRS-Centrale Lille-Université Lille1, CRIStAL.