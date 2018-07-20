Colloquium Polaris

Daniel Le Metayer, "Formal methods as a link between legal rules and software code: the case of privacy"

Daniel Le Metayer interviendra dans le cadre du Colloquium Polaris, le jeudi 23 avril de 14h00 à 15h30 sur le sujet "Formal methods as a link between legal rules and software code: the case of privacy". Date : 23/04/2015

23/04/2015 Lieu : Auditorium IRCICA, parc scientifique de la Haute Borne à Villeneuve d’Ascq

Abstract

The rapid evolution of the technological landscape and the impact of information technologies on the everyday life of citizens raise new challenges which cannot be tackled by a purely technological approach. Generally speaking, legal and technical means should complement each other to reduce risks for citizens and consumers: on one side, laws (or contracts) can provide assurances which are out of reach of technical means (or cope with situations where technical means would be defeated); on the other side, technology can help enforce legal and contractual commitments. This synergy should not be taken for granted however, and if legal issues are not considered from the outset, technological decisions made during the design phase may very well hamper or make impossible the enforcement of legal rights. However the consideration of legal constraints in the design phase is a challenge in itself, not least because of the gap between legal and technical communities and the difficulties to establish a common understanding of the concepts at hand. In this talk, we will advocate the use of formal methods to reduce this gap, taking examples in the privacy area.

Biography Daniel Le Métayer is Research Director at Inria and coordinator of the Inria Project Lab CAPPRIS (“Collaborative Action for the Protection of Privacy Rights in the Information Society”). Daniel Le Métayer is also member of the commission of the French « Assemblée nationale » on the rights and freedoms in the digital society. The general goal of CAPPRIS is to foster the collaboration between research groups involved in privacy in France and the interaction between the computer science, law and social sciences communities in this area. Daniel Le Métayer previously was the head of the LICIT (« Legal Issues in Communication and Information Technologies ») group within Inria. Daniel Le Métayer’s main research interest is the interplay between technology and law especially with respect to privacy protection. He is the author of about 100 articles in high-level journals and he has been involved in various international projects on privacy, IT security, software design and analysis, testing, etc.

Mots-clés : Colloquium POLARIS