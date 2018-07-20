Colloquium Polaris

Colloquium Polaris : Damien Ernst "The GREDOR project : rethinking the way distribution networks are operated"

Damien Ernst interviendra dans le cadre du Colloquium Polaris, le jeudi 24 mars de 14h00 à 15h30 sur le sujet "The GREDOR project : rethinking the way distribution networks are operated". Date : 24/03/2016

24/03/2016 Lieu : Auditorium de l'Ircica, 50 avenue Halley, Parc scientifique de la Haute Borne, Villeneuve d'Ascq

Intervenant(s) : Damien ERNST

Discover the GREDOR project

In Europe, concern on the environmental impact of the electricity industry is currently driving the growth of renewable electricity generation through a class of ﬁnancial support mechanisms . Such incentives have resulted in the ongoing installation of wind and solar generation resources at the distribution level of the electricity network. This development calls for the evolution of the distribution network planning and operational strategies in order to accommodate the energy inﬂow from such DG resources. The dominant doctrine for the distribution network planning and operation has been the ﬁt and forget approach. Under this approach, enough investments in network components (i.e., lines, cables, transformers, etc.) must be made in order to always avoid congestion and voltage problems. To that end, network planning is made with respect to a set of critical scenarios consisting of DG production and demand levels. In this manner, suﬃcient operational margins are always ensured. Nevertheless, with the rapid growth of DG resources, the preservation of such conservative margins comes at continuously increasing network reinforcement costs.

In order to avoid prohibitively high network reinforcement costs, active network management (ANM) strategies have recently been proposed as alternatives to the ﬁt and forget approach. The principle of ANM is to address congestion and voltage issues via short-term decision making policies, developed on the basis of the optimal power ﬂow (OPF) problem formulation.

In this talk, I will describe in a detailed way active management solutions. More speciﬁcally:

I will show through examples how to state mathematically active network management problems. I will discuss computational and technical challenges for implementing solutions to these problems. I will (brieﬂy) discuss the models of interaction between the diﬀerent actors of the electrical industry that need to be implemented to accommodate the ANM solutions proposed for these examples.