La technologie au service des personnes âgées : des applications aux robots

Le centre de recherche Inria Bordeaux - Sud-Ouest crée "Interfaces", le colloque scientifique aquitain des sciences numériques. Ce cycle de conférences accueillera plusieurs fois dans l'année des scientifiques du monde entier reconnus pour la qualité de leurs travaux et des résultats qu'ils produisent. Les sujets traités ont bien sûr un impact dans les domaines informatiques et mathématiques appliquées mais sont aussi caractérisés par leur croisement avec d'autres sciences et d’autres domaines. La médecine, les sciences humaines et sociales, l’art sont par exemple des thématiques qui seront abordées. Date : 16/09/2016

Wendy Rogers, Professeur à l'Ecole de Psychologie au Georgia Institute of Technology

L'exposé se tiendra en anglais.

Reaching the potential of technology to support healthy aging: from apps to robots

At the Georgia Institute of Technology, the Human Factors and Aging Laboratory (www.hfaging.org) is specifically oriented toward developing a fundamental understanding of aging and cognition and bringing that fundamental basic knowledge to bear on design issues important to the quality and safety of activities of daily living encountered by older adults. Embedded in the overarching philosophy of our lab is the belief in the importance of understanding successful aging. The concept of successful aging refers to factors that allow individuals to function effectively and successfully as they age. Our research does not emphasize loss of function associated with aging; rather, we wish to understand factors that are responsible for retaining and enhancing, a person's ability to function in later life. Our research efforts are conducted within the framework of human factors psychology and we strive to apply that scientific knowledge to better design products, environments, and training programs. There is much potential for technology to enable older adults to age successfully. In this presentation I will provide an overview of the needs, capabilities, preferences, and limitations of older adults. I will then discuss our research on the design of technologies with examples ranging from apps to personal robots.

Wendy Rogers Professeur à l'Ecole de Psychologie au Georgia Institute of Technology Dr. Wendy Rogers is Professor in the School of Psychology at the Georgia Institute of Technology. She is also a Certified Human Factors Professional (BCPE Certificate #1539). She received her B.A. from the University of Massachusetts - Dartmouth, and her M.S. (1989) and Ph.D. (1991) from Georgia Institute of Technology. Her research expertise includes design for aging; technology acceptance; human-automation interaction; aging-in-place; human-robot interaction; cognitive aging; and skill acquisition and training. She is Director of the Human Factors and Aging Laboratory (www.hfaging.org), funded by: the National Institutes of Health (National Institute on Aging) as part of the Center for Research and Education on Aging and Technology Enhancement (www.create-center.org); and the Department of Health and Human Services (National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research; NIDILRR) Rehabilitation Engineering Research Center on Technologies to Support Successful Aging with Disability (www.techsage.gatech.edu). Dr. Rogers is also an active member of the Aware Home Research Initiative (http://awarehome.imtc.gatech.edu). She is Program Director for the NIH T32 grantResearch Training in Cognitive Aging, supporting five pre-doctoral and two post-doctoral trainees. She is a fellow of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society (HFES) and the American Psychological Association (APA). She is past Editor of theJournal of Experimental Psychology: Appliedand currently serves as the Chief Editorial Advisor for APA.

