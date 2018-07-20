Workshop

ICTM15 : International Workshop on Intracranial Tumors Modeling

Organized by the GDR Metice, ICTM15 is a workshop on intracranial tumors (e.g. gliomas and meningiomas). Date : 21/09/2015 au 22/09/2015

21/09/2015 au 22/09/2015 Lieu : Institut de Mathématiques de Bordeaux

Institut de Mathématiques de Bordeaux Organisateur(s) : GDR Metice

It will have talks devoted to :

Mathematical models,

Image processing issues specific to these tumors,

Biologogical and medical knowledge brought by clinicians and biologists.

The workshop will take place at the Institut de Mathématiques de Bordeaux from 21th to 22th September 2015. The workshop is free to attend, registration is required for organisational reasons (and will be closed 4 days before the event).

Confirmed speakers

M. Badoual (Paris VII, France)

A. Bikfalvi (LAMC, INSERM, Univ. Bordeaux, France)

N. Bouaynaya (Rowan University, US)

A. Chauvière (TIMC, Univ. Grenoble, France)

Th. Colin (INRIA Monc, IPB, Bordeaux, France)

H. Fathallah-Shaykh (UAB, US)

G. Fernandez Calvo (Madrid, Spain)

E. Grenier (INRIA Numed, ENS Lyon, France)

M. Le (INRIA Asclepios, Sophia-Antipolis, France)

P. Lowenstein (Univ. Michigan, US)

B. Menze (Munich, Allemagne)

A. Stephanou (TIMC, Univ. Grenoble, France)

E. Stoll (Institute of Neuroscience, Newcastle University, UK)

P. Vigneaux (INRIA Numed, ENS Lyon, France)

Organizing committee

Cathy Métivier

Olivier Saut

Scientific committee

Nicholas Ayache (INRIA Asclepios),

Françoise Bonichon (Institut Bergonié),

Thierry Colin (Institut Polytechnique de Bordeaux, INRIA MC2),

Jean-Frédéric Gerbeau (INRIA REO),

Emmanuel Grenier (UMPA, INRIA Numed),

Florence Hubert (Univ. Marseille),

Marc Lavielle (Univ. Paris Sud, INRIA Poppix),

Bertrand Maury (Univ. Paris Sud),

Benoît Perthame (Univ. Paris VI, INRIA BANG),

Annie Raoult (Univ. Paris V),

Alain Trouvé (ENS Cachan).

